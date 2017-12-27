Armenia MP analyst: Ankara, Baku will continue policy of Yerevan blockade

YEREVAN. – In 2017, Turkey and Azerbaijan continued the policy of blockade of Armenia.
Ruling Republican Party of Armenia MP, “European Integration” NGO Chairman, and political scientist Karen Bekaryan, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.
From this viewpoint, Bekaryan underscored the measures which Georgia took several weeks ago toward signing a contract with a Swiss company toward deblockage of transport communications, in which Armenia also is interested.
“And it’s natural that this matter also was put on the diplomatic agenda within the framework of the President of Armenia’s visit to Georgia at the end of the year, and it was discussed between the parties,” he added.