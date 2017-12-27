News
Wednesday
December 27
News
WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones in 2018
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

WhatsApp messenger decided to abandon the support of some popular operating systems in 2018, reports Gazeta with reference to the International Business Times.

Starting January 1, 2018, WhatsApp will not work on smartphones running Windows 8.0 or later, as well as BlackBerry OS or BlackBerry 10. The messenger team warned that the rejection of support will be gradual, but in the end many functions of the owners of such devices just disappear.

In addition, next year it plans to stop supporting Nokia S40, and by 2020 to abandon smartphones running on Android 2.3.7 and older.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
