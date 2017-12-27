News
Armenia’s Sargsyan wishes Putin success in forthcoming Russia presidential election
Armenia’s Sargsyan wishes Putin success in forthcoming Russia presidential election
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, wished success to Russian President Vladimir Putin in next year’s presidential election, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.  

“This is a very good occasion for noting the stabilizing, unifying role of Russia,” Sargsyan said at the informal meeting of the heads of the CIS countries, in Moscow. “The positive economic trends this year in Russia have had a very positive impact on the situation in our country; we are all interconnected.”

“I wish you success in the coming year; no one doubts your success,” added the Armenian President. “I want for everything to be successful for the benefit of the Russian people and for the benefit of our friendship.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
