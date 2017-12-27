News
Armenia MP analyst: 2017 was failed year for Azerbaijan
Armenia MP analyst: 2017 was failed year for Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The year 2017 has passed with some difficulties for Azerbaijan.

Ruling Republican Party of Armenia MP, “European Integration” NGO Chairman, and political scientist Karen Bekaryan, stated the above-said at a press conference on Wednesday.

In his view, the problems for Baku will continue and make themselves felt in the coming year, too.

“All those international structures and organizations, which conduct monitoring of the protection of human rights and freedoms, continue to record major degradation in Azerbaijan,” Bekaryan explained.

Also, he noted that Baku’s not carrying out the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has brought forth reaction not solely by the court itself, but also by the Council of Europe.

“This is an unprecedented case,” added the Armenian lawmaker analyst. “Also, corruption scandals occurred around Azerbaijan and its leader Ilham Aliyev. All this was a huge blow to the standing of Azerbaijan, especially of Aliyev.”
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
