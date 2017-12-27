Record amount of snow registered in Pennsylvania in two days

As a result of a two-day snowfall in the city of Erie in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania more than 120 centimeters of snow fell, which was a record since 1,958, Fox News reported.

According to the U.S. National Meteorological Service, about 86 centimeters of snow fell on Monday, another 40 centimeters of precipitation fell on Tuesday.

This was a record amount throughout the state since 1958, when 110 centimeters of snow fell in the city of Morgantown.

Residents of the city were asked to stay at home until the snowfall is over. State police and the Department of Transportation urged drivers to refrain from traveling because of poor visibility. New snowfalls are expected in the city on Wednesday.