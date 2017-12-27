Two 500-year-old Raphael paintings discovered during cleaning

Two 500-year-old paintings by Raphael Sanzio were discovered during the cleaning, CNN reported.
Experts believe that this is the last work of the artist before his death in 1520.
“It's an amazing feeling. Knowing these were probably the last things he painted, you almost feel the real presence of the maestro,” said the Vatican's chief restorer for the project, Fabio Piacentini.
Raphael painted two female figures, who represent Justice and Friendship. They were preserved on the walls of the Museums, where the cleaning was recently started up.
The restoration of Raphael's paintings and the whole room will cost 2.7 million еuros.