It is determined why Russian soldier was killed in Gyumri
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

The investigation into the murder of a Russian military serviceman in Gyumri, Armenia, is completed.

According to the respective indictment, Arman Janjughazyan, with assistance by yet-unidentified persons presenting themselves as supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group, and motivated by religious fanaticism, stabbed Russian citizen, 102nd Russian Military Base serviceman Dmitry Yalpaev several times, and killed him in Gyumri, on April 22.

A criminal charge has been filed against Janjughazyan; he is under arrest.

The case will be examined in court.

As reported earlier, a soldier of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri was killed in the city on April 22. Several hours later, the police found out that the murder was committed by Arman Janjughazyan, 20, who, according to various information, has some mental health issues.
