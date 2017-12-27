News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 27
USD
482.31
EUR
573.37
RUB
8.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.31
EUR
573.37
RUB
8.36
Show news feed
Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia
Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.31/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.34 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 573.37 (up by AMD 1.80), that of one British pound was AMD 646.58 (up by AMD 2.67), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.36 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, platinum and gold amounted to AMD 250.82, AMD 14,219.58 and AMD 19,608.9, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 21.1% in one year (PHOTOS)
Also, flight departures and arrivals have increased by 18.2 percent...
 Ashgabat-Yerevan direct flight to be launched on December 27
The flight will continue to Frankfurt...
 Dollar drop stops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Armenian processing enterprises to be able to enter international markets under single brand in 2018
mall and medium-sized enterprises do not have enough resources to conduct marketing and advertising campaigns...
 Economist: Passing year was positive for Armenia producers
The country’s food production has increased by 23 percent within the ten months of 2017…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news