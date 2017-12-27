Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.31/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.34 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 573.37 (up by AMD 1.80), that of one British pound was AMD 646.58 (up by AMD 2.67), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.36 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, platinum and gold amounted to AMD 250.82, AMD 14,219.58 and AMD 19,608.9, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.