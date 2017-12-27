News
Russia expects to ink S-400 missile deal with India soon
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russia expects to sign a deal with India soon on the delivery of S-400 air defense missile systems, Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"We hope that the S-400 deal will be signed with India soon," Rogozin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

The Indian news agency PTI reported in mid-December citing Russia’s Rostec Corporation Director for International Cooperation Viktor Kladov that Russia and India were agreeing the technical details of the contract for the delivery of S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems and were "at a very advanced stage" of negotiations.

The sides are also discussing the price, personnel training, technology transfer and the number of air defense missile systems India will purchase.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
