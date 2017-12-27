Russia expects to ink S-400 missile deal with India soon

Russia expects to sign a deal with India soon on the delivery of S-400 air defense missile systems, Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.
"We hope that the S-400 deal will be signed with India soon," Rogozin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel.
The Indian news agency PTI reported in mid-December citing Russia’s Rostec Corporation Director for International Cooperation Viktor Kladov that Russia and India were agreeing the technical details of the contract for the delivery of S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems and were "at a very advanced stage" of negotiations.
The sides are also discussing the price, personnel training, technology transfer and the number of air defense missile systems India will purchase.