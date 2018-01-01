Chinese girl enrolled in Yerevan faculty of philology, one day she may teach Armenian in China (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. - Kexin Liu from China has been in Armenia for 1.5 years now, on a student exchange program; she will study Armenian in order to later teach it in her country.
Kexin, 23, told NEWS.am that she initially had come to Armenia to study Russian. But then she changed her mind and enrolled in the Faculty of Philology of the Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan. She is a first-year Master’s student and says although Armenian is a very difficult language, she is studying hard to have a good knowledge of it.
“I knew nothing about Armenia; I didn’t even know where it was on the map. I searched it on the web, liked Armenia, and decided to come,” Kexin said, in particular. “It’s interesting in Armenia; people [here] want to know at least two foreign languages; it’s not like that in China.
“I even think that I will return to China after the end of the program, but then I’ll come back to Armenia to deepen my knowledge.”
Also, Kexin is gradually getting accustomed to Armenia and Armenian traditions and culture. She says she feels very well in capital city Yerevan.
Kexin had traveled to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) as well several months ago, and she was very impressed by its nature.
“I have a girlfriend living in [Artsakh’s capital city of] Stepanakert; I had visited her,” she noted. “Artsakh is very beautiful; I liked it a lot.”