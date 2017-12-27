Kvirikashvili: Ultimate goal of Georgia is full membership in the EU

The ultimate goal of Georgia is full membership in the EU and that's why we are starting to act in accordance with a new agenda, "Road Map to the EU" and it is much wider than the Association Agreement. We are all sure that we will successfully implement our program,” Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said.
“We have repeatedly stated that the central and main priority of our team is European and Euro-Atlantic integration and this vector is basis for the reforms that are ongoing in our country. This vector defines the largest part of our internal reforms. The main achievement in this direction was visa-free travel with the European Union, which was a great success for the entire team in 2017. It was not, of course, just free movement, it was a very important political gesture from the EU and proof of confidence in Georgia,” the PM noted.
He added that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) integration and cooperation with the United States (US) were also priorities of the Georgian government.
“Of course, relations will deepen in both directions," said the PM.