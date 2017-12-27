Sarkis Izmirlian’s company files $2.25 billion lawsuit against Chinese contractor over massive fraud

The owner of the Baha Mar Resort, BML Properties Ltd, has filed a $2.25 billion lawsuit alleging a “massive fraud” by the Chinese contractor of the luxury hotel and casino project in Nassau, the Bahamas, that opened its doors in April after years of delays, Reuters reported.
The 259-page complaint, filed in state court in Manhattan on Tuesday, accuses Chinese state-backed contractor China Construction America (CCA) of running a self-enrichment scheme that led to the failure of the $3.5 billion mega-resort project in 2015.
“The scheme was based on CCA’s efforts to falsely create the appearance that it was working toward an on time and on budget opening in December 2014 while knowingly and fraudulently concealing its real intent not to construct the Project on time and on budget and in the process extort more money than it earned and was due,” the lawsuit said.
BML Properties is led by Bahamas businessman Sarkis Izmirlian, son of Armenian billionaire Dikran Izmirlian.