Trump says ISIS territory in Syria and Iraq reduced by 9 times during his presidential tenure

Washington Examiner wrote that US President Donald Trump has announced that the territory which the Islamic State terrorist group occupied in Syria and Iraq has been reduced by nine times during his presidency.
In its respective article, the paper cited this tweet by Trump: “On 1/20 - the day Trump was inaugurated - an estimated 35,000 ISIS fighters held approx 17,500 square miles [about 45,000 square kilometers] of territory in both Iraq and Syria. As of 12/21, the U.S. military est the remaining 1,000 or so fighters occupy roughly 1,900 square miles [about 5,000 square kilometers].”