Stepanakert: Azerbaijan society has been enraged

STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani society, which the Aliyev clan has occupied, has practically been enraged.
Davit Babayan, Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) and Deputy Head of the NKR President’s Office, stated the aforesaid commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the next day of “occupation”—this time of the NKR capital city of Stepanakert—which is observed in Azerbaijan.
“Actually, such statements by Baku are absurd, but they show the domestic situation of Azerbaijan,” noted Babayan. “The [Azerbaijani] society, which is under the heel of the Aliyev’s clan, has been made desperate.
“But in fact, we can speak about solely one occupation: Occupation of the Aliyev clan of Azerbaijan; and similar statements are the expression of this syndrome.”
To note, Azerbaijani media also report about the desperation of the Azerbaijani society, and ask whether the poor in Azerbaijan will die by the year 2020.