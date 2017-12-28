News
Armenia government approves CoE Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence
Armenia government approves CoE Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the Council of Europe (CoE) Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

“This convention has come into force in 2014,” Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan said at the Cabinet session. “Practically all countries have signed it, except for two CoE members.”

And he proposed that Armenia also sign this document.

Harutyunyan added, however, that Armenia proposes to posit a condition in connection with certain provisions of the convention, and that some provisions will not apply to Armenia because of the respective peculiarities of the country’s legal system.
