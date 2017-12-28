News
Parliament speaker adviser: 2017 was year of stabilization for Armenia economy
Parliament speaker adviser: 2017 was year of stabilization for Armenia economy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – This year has become a year of stabilization for Armenia’s economy.

Mkrtich Minasyan, the National Assembly speaker’s adviser on political affairs, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Thursday.

In his words, when the serving government was formed, Armenia’s economy was in a very dire situation; but in late 2017, the situation stabilized; and next year, the economy and situation in the country will improve, overall.

“Also, next year we will celebrate the centennial of the First Republic [of Armenia], which is a major event in the life of our country,” said the parliament speaker’s adviser.

At the same time, Minasyan recalled that capital city Yerevan will turn 2800 years old in 2018, and that this will be celebrated with great fervor.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
