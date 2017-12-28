At least 20 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army

At least 20 Palestinians were injured resulting from the use of tear gas by Israeli army in the West Bank, Al Mayadeen reported.
According to the source, the incident occurred in Nablus during the protest against US decision on Jerusalem. Two Palestinian young men were seriously injured during the clashes with Israeli citizens.
On December 6, US President Donald Trump stated it was time to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and move American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The US decision was positively received in Israel and prompted negative reaction by many countries. People have started protesting all over the Muslim world, also in Israel.