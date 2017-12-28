Instagram users criticize app update

Instagram users criticized app’s update dropping ‘recommended’ posts, liked by friends in the feed, Mashable reported.
According to the developers, the user should like such publications. However, you can distinguish such content only by special marking.
Although, Instagram has retained the ability to temporarily turn off the function, the update was negatively received by users. Account users demanded to cancel the changes, and return the ability to view the feed in chronological order.
