Diplomat: Key event for Armenia in 2017 was signing of agreement with EU

YEREVAN. – The most important event for Armenia in 2017 was the signing of the framework agreement with the European Union (EU).

Political scientist and former deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan, noted the aforementioned at a press conference on Thursday.

In his words, the implementation of this accord is highly interconnected with Armenia’s position.

“This is a bilateral agreement,” said Navasardyan. “And if we do not have what we should have, then all the reforms and talks will remain solely on paper.”

He added that even though there is a reason for motivation, there is a need to work a lot and with purpose, since there are domestic political phenomena in Armenia that are interconnected with foreign political events.

At the same time, Arman Navasardyan noted that if everything to be done is left to the state, there is no need to expect success.