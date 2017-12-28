Analyst: Armenia made mistake by partaking in UN General Assembly voting against US

YEREVAN. – The UN General Assembly’s disapproval of the US position on recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city was a huge mistake.
Political scientist and former deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan, stated the above-said at a press conference on Thursday.
As per the diplomat, the right thing for Armenia to do in this case either would have been its non-participation in the respective General Assembly voting, or its representative’s physical absence during this vote.
“That would have been the best solution,” said Navasardyan. “And no one would have been upset with us and would not have condemned us for that.”
He added, however, that this stance cannot affect Armenia-Israel relations which, according to Arman Navasardyan, are actually just beginning to form.
On December 6, US President Donald Trump stated that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, and said the US Department of State has been ordered to start transferring the US embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But this decision has brought about worldwide reaction.
And on December 21, the UN General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions in favor of a nonbinding resolution declaring Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.” Armenia also voted for the resolution.