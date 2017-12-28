Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.17/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.86 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 576.47 (up by AMD 3.10), that of one British pound was AMD 649.62 (up by AMD 3.04), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.41 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, platinum and gold amounted to AMD 256.32, AMD 14,276 and AMD 19,874.55, respectively.
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.