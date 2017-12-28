EU allocates €48.1 million to Georgia

The European Union provided €48.1 million to Georgia in recognition of the progress of reforms in 2017 to support further reform, EU delegation to Georgia reported
"The European Union (EU) has provided Georgia with assistance in the amount of EUR 48.1 million in recognition of the generally recognized progress of reforms in 2017 in several sectors: trade and business development, vocational education and employment, agriculture and internal integration displaced persons (IDPs). Payments were also directed to Georgia's justice sector, public administration, public finance management and regional development policies. These funds are provided in support of EU programs conducted by the government, "the report said.
The European Commission published a report on the visa-free suspension mechanism and provided recommendations to states that enjoy visa liberalization, in particular, Georgia.