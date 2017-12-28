Expert: Agreement with EU is extremely important for Armenia

YEREVAN. – The framework agreement signed with the European Union is extremely important, political analyst Stepan Grigoryan told reporters.
This agreement, he said, gives Armenia a chance to return to a multi-vector policy.
“We often hear from the authorities that they are constantly pursuing a policy based on “and….and” principle. This, to put it mildly, is not true,” Grigoryan said, adding that the Armenian government transferred to Gazprom the pipelines that were built by Iran in the south of Armenia.
Grigoryan stressed that such actions point to the lack of a multi-vector policy on the part of Armenia and its political leadership. At the same time, according to the expert, the framework agreement with the EU gives Yerevan an opportunity to start a consistent fight against corruption, as well as to solve a number of pressing social problems.