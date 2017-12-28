Chinese defense ministry demands Washington to take unbiased policy approach

The US authorities should throw aside the morally obsolete thinking of the Cold War, said spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense Ren Guoqiang during a briefing, Tass reported.
According to him, the USA has published a report on the national security of the region. As seen from history, US-Chinese cooperation is mutually beneficial.
The spokesperson expressed hope that the United States would be able to throw aside the morally obsolete thinking of the Cold War.
Washington should contribute to the development of inter-military contacts with Beijing, showing an unbiased approach to the China and Chinese army, noted Ren Guoqiang.