TV show “Game of Thrones” is named the first among the most pirated TV-shows on the Internet for the sixth year in a row, Torrent Freak reported.

According to the source, “For the sixth year in a row it has the honor of becoming the most-downloaded TV show through BitTorrent.”

The highest number of people actively sharing the final episode was 400,000 at its peak. Many people use streaming sites, which are harder to track, apart from the torrent.