News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 29
USD
483.17
EUR
576.47
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.17
EUR
576.47
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
Analyst: There is no progress in Karabakh conflict settlement
Analyst: There is no progress in Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.-  There are no new wars and no progress in Karabakh conflict settlement, political scientist and former deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan said at a press conference on Thursday.

According to him, there is one aspect which is ignored.

"It's about the format of the Karabakh conflict settlement process. Yesterday I informally met our Iranian partners. They were high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they are extremely interested in participating in Karabakh conflict settlement process,” Arman Navasardyan noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sharmazanov: Statements of Azerbaijani president's aide are absurd
Karabakh is an independent country...
 Serzh Sargsyan: International community and Armenia have nearly the same position on Karabakh conflict settlement
The exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh remains a priority for our foreign and security policy...
 OSCE special representative: No real negotiation architecture on Karabakh
There has been some movement in this question on increase of the monitoring mission…
 Russian MFA: Armenia and Azerbaijan given specific proposals related to expansion of OSCE observation mission
Russia is interested in an effective outcome of the ministerial meeting in January...
 Armenia lawmaker: Not only Catalonia has right to raise matter of independence
For the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, this issue is directly linked to their future physical existence…
 Armenia lawmaker: Tension on line of contact must reduce to settle Karabakh conflict
The resolution of this conflict is of special importance to the Armenian side…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news