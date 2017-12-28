Analyst: There is no progress in Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN.- There are no new wars and no progress in Karabakh conflict settlement, political scientist and former deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan said at a press conference on Thursday.

According to him, there is one aspect which is ignored.

"It's about the format of the Karabakh conflict settlement process. Yesterday I informally met our Iranian partners. They were high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they are extremely interested in participating in Karabakh conflict settlement process,” Arman Navasardyan noted.