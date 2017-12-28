News
Armenian cabinet approves framework agreement with EU
Armenian cabinet approves framework agreement with EU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Armenian government on Thursday passed a draft decision to approve the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia on the one hand and the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) on the other.

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian introduced the deal to the cabinet members, highlighting the guarantees promising an enhanced partnership.

“This framework agreement upgrades the EU-Armenia bilateral relations to a new level of partnership in an effort to regulate them further in the years to come,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the clauses in the agreement are compatible with Armenia’s commitments in other integration formats. He added that the document outlines procedures for developing a political dialogue, trade-economic relations and cooperation in specific sectors.

“Ongoing political and economic reforms are prioritized and encouraged,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
