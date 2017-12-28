Karasin: Russia hopes to solve problem with Verkhny Lars checkpoint

Russia expects that in 2018 it will be able to put further effort into reviving relations with Georgia and consolidating the advances in economic and trade cooperation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Izvestia.
Russia became the top market for Georgian goods, first of all wine, the senior diplomat said. Shipments between the two countries started growing, but at the moment only one checkpoint is operating on the border.
"Now, there are preparations for a large-scale reconstruction of the Verkhny Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border. This measure is aimed at easing transport links between the two countries," Karasin said.
The diplomat voiced hope that next year these positive trends will be enhanced, noting that Moscow is ready for "comprehensive practical cooperation" and expects "an adequate reaction from the Georgian side."
"At the same time, we are not turning a blind eye to evident hurdles, suspended diplomatic relations and geopolitical tendencies in the South Caucasian region," he said.
Zurab Abashidze, the Georgian prime minister’s special envoy for relations with Russia, also notes positive tendencies in economic and trade areas. But the political ties are still in crisis, he stressed.