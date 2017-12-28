Armenia president congratulates foreign ministry staff and diplomats (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. –President if Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays.
President congratulated all employees of the Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions of Armenia abroad. Serzh Sargsyan also congratulated all the diplomats accredited in Yerevan and asked them to convey his wishes to his counteraprts.
During the reception, the President presented letters of gratitude to a group of people for the contribution made to the negotiation process for signing of a comprehensive and enhanced partnership between Armenia and the European Union.