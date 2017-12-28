President: Armenia preparing to host largest ever event since independence (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Armenia has entered an active phase of implementation of reforms, President Serzh Sargsyan said during the reception at the foreign ministry on Thursday.
“By amending the constitution, we have chosen a long-term and stable development model which will serve as a background for Armenia of a new generation,” he said, adding that one of the achievements of 2017 was the signing of the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement with the European Union. President emphasized that signing of an agreement is the best evidence that the result can be achieved thanks to the commitment and consistent work.
The consistent work of the Armenian side also had positive the results in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, and Yerevan actively promoted further strengthening of these platforms, which are of vital importance for Armenia.
President Sargsyan recalled that next year Armenia will host the 17th La Francophonie summit that will become the largest ever event held at such a high level since Armenia gained independence. He noted that all state agencies would be involved in this event.