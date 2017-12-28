News
Serzh Sargsyan: International community and Armenia have nearly the same position on Karabakh conflict settlement
Serzh Sargsyan: International community and Armenia have nearly the same position on Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenia and the international community have almost the same position on Karabakh conflict settlement, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan announced at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

“The exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh remains a priority for our foreign and security policy. Irrespective of any tangibles results in the negotiation process, we can record that nearly after a year of pause the Geneva meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan took place, based on which a joint statement was adopted and an agreement about de-escalation of the situation was reached.

Armenia and the international community speak nearly in the same language in this issue. This is best reflected in the statements of the heads of the delegations of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, the statements of the Minsk summit of the CSTO, and in the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU”, President Sargsyan noted.
