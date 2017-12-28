Sharmazanov: Statements of Azerbaijani president's aide are absurd

YEREVAN.- Statements of the Azerbaijani president's aide are absurd, RPA spokesperson, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party, commenting on the statements of Azerbaijani president's aide for public and political affairs, Ali Hasanov, who noted that Baku is ready to grant broad autonomy to Karabakh and ensure the civil rights of the local Armenian community.

"How can an independent country give status to another independent state? Karabakh is an independent country. The statement was made for domestic consumption, but it was groundless, absurd, and did not give anything," Sharmazanov said, adding that there is the OSCE Minsk Group for the solution of this problem.

Sharmazanov noted that Hasanov’s statements have nothing in common with reality, and Armenia does not negotiate on this issue.

Karabakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan in any status.