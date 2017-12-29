Pakistan warns US against any “unilateral” military action

Pakistan has warned the United States against undertaking any “unilateral” military action on its soil and rejected as baseless accusations of “inaction” against the Haqqani Network plotting deadly attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, reported the Voice of America.
Chief military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor reiterated Thursday that Pakistani forces have undertaken “indiscriminate operations” against terrorists, including Haqqanis, rendering US charges of “inaction” as irrelevant and baseless.
He went on to say the impact of Pakistan’s counterterrorism actions “will be seen in subsequent years and months.”
“Unfortunately, in this context, we are getting signals of a unilateral action from America,” Gafoor said.