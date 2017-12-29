News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 29
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Pakistan warns US against any “unilateral” military action
Pakistan warns US against any “unilateral” military action
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Pakistan has warned the United States against undertaking any “unilateral” military action on its soil and rejected as baseless accusations of “inaction” against the Haqqani Network plotting deadly attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, reported the Voice of America.

Chief military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor reiterated Thursday that Pakistani forces have undertaken “indiscriminate operations” against terrorists, including Haqqanis, rendering US charges of “inaction” as irrelevant and baseless.

He went on to say the impact of Pakistan’s counterterrorism actions “will be seen in subsequent years and months.”

“Unfortunately, in this context, we are getting signals of a unilateral action from America,” Gafoor said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news