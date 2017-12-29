Plane crashes into building at Malta airport

A plane crashed into the side of a building after it was blown from its parking space by strong winds in Malta.
The nose of the privately owned aircraft hit an adjacent building at Malta International Airport, near capital city Valletta, reported BBC.
Emergency services were called to the scene, but no injuries were reported.
There was nobody on board the plane at the time of the crash.
Maltese media say the plane belongs to Michael Ashcroft, a major donor to the UK’s ruling Conservative party.
A spokesperson for Lord Ashcroft, however, declined to confirm this information.