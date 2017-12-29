News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 29
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Plane crashes into building at Malta airport
Plane crashes into building at Malta airport
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A plane crashed into the side of a building after it was blown from its parking space by strong winds in Malta.

The nose of the privately owned aircraft hit an adjacent building at Malta International Airport, near capital city Valletta, reported BBC.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but no injuries were reported.

There was nobody on board the plane at the time of the crash.

Maltese media say the plane belongs to Michael Ashcroft, a major donor to the UK’s ruling Conservative party.

A spokesperson for Lord Ashcroft, however, declined to confirm this information.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news