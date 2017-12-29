New York apartment building fire death toll reaches 12

At least 12 people, including a child, were killed in a fire in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated during a press conference at the scene, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
The authorities state, however, that these data are preliminary and the death toll may rise.
In De Blasio’s words, four other people are in very critical condition.
The New York City Fire Department chief said that the youngest victim of this fire was one year old, whereas the eldest—over 50 years old.
According to the latest information, the fire at this 25-apartment residential building had started at around 7pm local time.
Mayor Bill de Blasio called it the “worst fire tragedy in this city in at least a quarter century.”