Friday
December 29
Car falls into river in Yerevan
Car falls into river in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report, on Thursday at 11:31pm.

It was informed that a car had fallen into the river at Hrazdan Gorge in capital city Yerevan, it was moving along the river toward the Davitashen Bridge, a person was affected, and rescuers were needed.

A special rescue squad and a rescue team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the vehicle—with A. Kh., 27, behind its steering wheel—had gone off road, crashed into a roadside barrier, then hit a tree and a utility pole, and fallen into Hrazdan River—nearby the Davitashen Bridge, and the driver was on the car.

Rescuers brought A. Kh. ashore, and he was taken to hospital, where physicians said he was in satisfactory condition.

Special equipment is needed to bring the vehicle out.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
