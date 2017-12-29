Trump: Attempts to prove collusion with Russia makes US ‘look Very Bad’

US President Donald Trump said that inconclusive investigations conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller over possible collusion of Republican with Russian representatives makes US ‘Look Very Bad’, The New York Times reported.
According to the source, during the 30-minutes interview, the US president said 16 times that Mueller did not reveal any evidence of collusion.
“It makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position,” Mr. Trump said of the investigation. “So the sooner it’s worked out, the better it is for the country.”
The FBI and Senate Intelligence Committee are conducting investigations over Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. Robert Mueller, the former FBI director, has been appointed special counsel to investigate possible collusion between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team and Russia.