Armenian MP of Turkey: Ex-President Gül must take responsibility

Speaking on a TV program, Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP from the opposition and pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, spoke about the need for the return of former President Abdullah Gül.
Paylan noted that Gül is one of the founders of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and he knows many things about Turkey, according to Demokrathaber website of the country.
“After Gül’s leaving the [AKP] party, the party has deviated from its fundamental precepts,” said the Armenian member of the Turkish legislature. “At the moment, Turkey needs Abdullah Gül; he must take responsibility.”
In recent days, former President Abdullah Gül criticized the policy of the incumbent Turkish authorities for the first time, and stressed that this policy is fraught with numerous perils.
And in response to this criticism, the authorities stated that Gül is simply making a pre-election move ahead of Turkey’s general election in 2019.