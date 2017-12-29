Ukraine President: Ukraine main 2017 achievement is visa-free travel to EU

The major national achievements of Ukraine in 2017 were visa-free travel to EU and support from the West for independence, said Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
“From June 11, every Ukrainian who received a biometric passport, without standing in queues, without paying visa fees, without filling a bunch of useless papers, can freely travel to the European Union. The iron curtain of the Russian Empire or the USSR has been destroyed,” he said.
President noted the importance of support from Western countries. “The European Union demonstrated unity with us and extended sanctions against Russia,” said President adding that the decision of solidarity with Ukraine is a priority for EU.
EU Parliament approves visa-free regime for Ukraine in June 11, 2017. According to the State Border Service, at the end of December only 4% of citizens took a visa to EU.