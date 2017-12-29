Kremlin: Russia-US relations are year’s major letdown

Karabakh President on hand at keys’ presentation of new apartment building for military servicemen (PHOTOS)

Southampton make around £300mn from selling footballers in past 10 years

Fire breaks out in Yerevan house, resident’s partly burned dead body found on bed

Dollar “climb” continues in Armenia

Egypt eliminates 3 terrorists who attack church near Cairo

Azerbaijan: Outside Civilization - Book about Armenian monuments’ destruction with state-run plan

Israeli military shot down two missiles fired from Gaza Strip

Two police officers killed in a church attack in Egypt

Scientist reveals why you haven't been able to resist Christmas foods

British Parliament threatens Facebook and Twitter with sanctions

Ellen DeGeneres lost million dollar as she sold upmarket Los Angeles condo for $5.85 million

Daily Star: Mkhitaryan will return to Man United starting XI

Person, who placed explosive device-like object under Christmas tree outside Yerevan university, is found

Trump: Attempts to prove collusion with Russia makes US ‘look Very Bad’

Apple apologizes for slowing down older iPhone models

Ukraine President: Ukraine main 2017 achievement is visa-free travel to EU

Armenia’s Sarkisov prepares New Year salad

Saudi air strikes kill at least 150 in Yemen attack

Aliyev meets Russian deputy PM in Baku

Erdogan reacted to Abdullah Gul’s criticism

Demographer: More than 35% of Armenia households involved in migration

Cristiano Ronaldo named Best European Sportsperson of 2017

Hair, nail salons may pose danger to health, researchers say

Armenian MP of Turkey: Ex-President Gül must take responsibility

Nanowire device may soon be able to screen cancer with a urine test

ESPN: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among top 10 attacking midfielders of 2017

Trump threatens China if it continues to supply oil to North Korea

Car falls into river in Yerevan

Mkhitaryan is 17th highest paid player in English Premier League

You should start your day with an apple instead of coffee

New York apartment building fire death toll reaches 12

Plane crashes into building at Malta airport

Why sleep deprivation affects each of us differently

Pakistan warns US against any “unilateral” military action

NBA player repeats 21-year record

Arsène Wenger equals Alex Ferguson’s record

Sharmazanov: Armenia’s ruling party positively assesses the passing political year

Sharmazanov: Statements of Azerbaijani president's aide are absurd

Why your nostrils run when it's cold outside

Armenian President: Financial system predetermines progress of the country

President: Armenia preparing to host largest ever event since independence (PHOTO)

Serzh Sargsyan: International community and Armenia have nearly the same position on Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenian PM invites media representatives to Government on New Year and Christmas holidays

Karasin: Russia hopes to solve problem with Verkhny Lars checkpoint

Kim Kardashian deleted all the Kardashian Christmas photos from Instagram

“Game of Thrones” most pirated TV show of 2017

Armenia president congratulates foreign ministry staff and diplomats (PHOTO)

Chinese defense ministry demands Washington to take unbiased policy approach

Turkey “laughed off” demand to arrest Sudan President

41 killed in serial bombings in Kabul

Analyst: There is no progress in Karabakh conflict settlement

Man Utd have £70million plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan bid for Paulo Dybala rejected by Juventus

Armenian cabinet approves framework agreement with EU

EU allocates €48.1 million to Georgia

iPad user finds 47-year block on device

MRIs safe with older pacemakers, study finds

France condemns St. Petersburg terrorist attack

Analyst: Armenia made mistake by partaking in UN General Assembly voting against US

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Diplomat: Key event for Armenia in 2017 was signing of agreement with EU

Expert: Agreement with EU is extremely important for Armenia

Should all pregnant women take vitamin D?

Instagram users criticize app update

Parliament speaker adviser: 2017 was year of stabilization for Armenia economy

Mkhitaryan’s sister deletes tweet on Borussia Dortmund

Armenia PM: Government has set record at last meeting of 2017

Japan intends to launch long-range cruise missiles production

OSCE special representative: No real negotiation architecture on Karabakh

At least 20 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army

AFP: ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul terror attack killing 40 people

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan society has been enraged

Does Drinking Alcohol Actually Kill Off Your Sore Throat Germs? Science Explains

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan to continue speculations over Guliyev and Askerov case

Italy national attempts suicide in Yerevan

600 names in Azerbaijan's blacklist

Armenia government approves CoE Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence

Researchers find potential path to repair multiple sclerosis-damaged nerves

Bild: Mkhitaryan wants to come back to Borussia

Lindsay Lohan 'is more than $100,000 behind on her tax payments to the IRS

NSS: Person suspected of ties with international terrorist organization was prevented from entering Armenia

Kim Kardashian at Jennifer Lopez taco night party

Eating protein bars may make you fat

US ambassador to Armenia: I look forward to where we shall reach together in the future

Mauro Guevgeozian plans to leave Newell's Old Boys

Kim Kardashian wears 20-year-old Dior dress for Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party

Trump says ISIS territory in Syria and Iraq reduced by 9 times during his presidential tenure

10 clubs interested in Mkhitaryan

Sylvester Stallone buys famous Rocky statue for $400K

Newspaper: Islamic State attempts to enter Armenia?

Fibre-rich food could cut diabetes, bowel disease risk

Iran Armenians gear up for their Christmas (PHOTOS)

It is determined why Russian soldier was killed in Gyumri

Revolutionary new procedure may help people avoid amputations

Turkey increases tension with UAE

Armenia’s Grigoryan becomes winner of Jolimark

Calcium, vitamin D supplements may not lower fracture risk in elderly

Kvirikashvili: Ultimate goal of Georgia is full membership in the EU

Author of a 5:2 diet recipe book now says the concept is too difficult

US State Department: Tillerson asks Lavrov to “lower level of violence” in Ukraine