Aliyev meets Russian deputy PM in Baku
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin held a meeting in Baku, Russian politician wrote on Facebook.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin published a photo with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his Facebook page.

“Baku. Negotiations with the President of Azerbaijan after the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation", captioned the photo Rogozin.

Official information about the unscheduled visit of the Russian government's deputy premier to Azerbaijan has not been provided.
 
