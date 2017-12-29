Demographer: More than 35% of Armenia households involved in migration

YEREVAN. – As of mid-2017, there are about 200,000 Armenians—from Armenia—abroad, and they have left there either to establish permanent residence or to work, demographer Ruben Yeganyan said at a press conference on Friday.
“According to our research data, in the past three to four years, more than 35 percent of households [in Armenia] participated in migration processes,” said Yeganyan. “In the past three to four years, 12 percent of the population [in the country] participated in migration processes.
“In the case when 37,500 people had left Armenia in 2016, according to this year’s data, more than 40,000 people have left [the country].”