When foreigners learn Armenian. Interview with a specialist (PHOTOS)
Author: Aida Hovhannisyan  

Teacher of  EduLab educational center, Theresa Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am about peculiarities of teaching Armenian as a foreign language, as well as motivation and difficulties of foreigners, learning Armenian.

Teresa Hovhannisyan noted that there is a legend spread among Armenians that Armenian is one of the most difficult languages ​​in the world. Often, students coming  EduLab center think that  learning Armenian is like an  adventure but  weeks later, they understand that it is not very hard.

According to her, Armenian is easy or difficult as much as other languages. As every language, Armenian also has its own easy and difficult sides. You wouldn't believe it but foreigners overcome pronunciation difficulties easily.

In her opinion, there are really some complicated components in our language. The most complicated is the word order. Foreigners can easily learn writing and reading after learning Armenian letters.
