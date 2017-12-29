Israeli military shot down two missiles fired from Gaza Strip

Three rockets were fired on Friday in the territory of Israel from the Gaza Strip, two of them were shot down by the Israeli military, RIA Novosti reports citing the army press service.
According to the army’s Twitter, after the report of the alarm sirens in the Shaar HaNegev area and Sdot-Negev, three rocket launches towards Israel were revealed. The air defense system “Iron Dome” hit two missiles.
According to Israeli media, the missile, which could not be caught, damaged a building. There is no information about casualties.