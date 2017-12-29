News
Turkey, Russia sign agreement on loan for S-400 systems purchase
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkey and Russia signed a loan agreement for the purchase of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon systems, Haberturk TV channel announced on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on September 12 that Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow on the acquisition of S-400 systems, and also made a deposit for them. General Director of state corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said on November 2 that the contract exceeds $2 bln.

S-400 Triumf is a long-range anti-aircraft missile system, adopted in service in 2007. It is intended for the destruction of aviation, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium range, and can be used against ground targets.
