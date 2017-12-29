Dollar “climb” continues in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.10/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.91 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 580.10 (up by AMD 3.63), that of one British pound was AMD 653.54 (up by AMD 3.92), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.40 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, platinum and gold amounted to AMD 260.54, AMD 14,396.86 and AMD 20,093.35, respectively.
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.