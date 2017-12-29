Fire breaks out in Yerevan house, resident’s partly burned dead body found on bed

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Friday at 12:09pm.
It was informed that smoke could be seen, as there was a gas leak with ensuing fire nearby a building in capital city Yerevan.
Two fire and rescue squads as well as an emergency response team were dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that a fire had broken out at a house.
The fire was extinguished at 12:40pm.
But the partly burned dead body of the resident of this house, M. M. (born in 1934), was found on the bed.
In addition, the bed mattress was burnt down completely, whereas the pillow—partially.