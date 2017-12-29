Karabakh President on hand at keys’ presentation of new apartment building for military servicemen (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Friday visited Mekhakavan village in the Hadrut Region, and partook at the ceremony of handing the keys of a new apartment building for a group of Defense Army servicemen.
Sahakyan stressed that improving the social and living conditions of Artsakh’s servicemen will continue to be at the focus of the authorities, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Subsequently, the President attended a festive New Year event organized in Mekhakavan.
Bako Sahakyan congratulated everyone on the coming holidays, and wished them peace, health, happiness, and all the best.