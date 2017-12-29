News
9 Christian worshippers killed at Coptic church near Cairo
9 Christian worshippers killed at Coptic church near Cairo
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire outside a Coptic church south of Cairo on Friday, killing at least nine people and injuring ten in the latest attack on the country’s Christian minority.

The attack happened at the Marmina church in the Helwan City district on the capital’s southern outskirts. The dead include members of the congregation and a police officer killed in a shootout at the security post guarding the building. Several others were wounded.

One of the gunmen was killed after an exchange of fire with security forces, while another was arrested as he tried to escape to a narrower street across the road from the church, interior ministry sources said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
