South African court delivers Zuma impeachment blow

South Africa's top court has found that parliament failed to comply with its duties in holding President Jacob Zuma accountable over a public funding case, BBC reported.

The ruling said parliament must now set out rules for impeachment proceedings, but it remains unclear whether this will lead to any impeachment.

The court was hearing a case brought by opposition groups who wanted parliament to be compelled to begin impeachment.

It relates to Mr Zuma's use of state funds to upgrade his private home.

Handing down the Constitutional Court ruling, Judge Chris Jafta said: "We conclude that the assembly did not hold the president to account.

"The assembly must put in place a mechanism that could be used for the removal of the president from office."

But the court said it could not intervene on how parliament determined the mechanism and that it had no power to order an impeachment

The court awarded costs against Mr Zuma and parliament.

The court ruling was by majority. Dissenting Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said the ruling was a clear case of "judicial overreach".