Spanish PM calls for Catalan parliament to be formed on January 17

Spain’s PM said on Friday that the new Catalan parliament should hold its maiden session on January 17, the first step in reinstating local government after Madrid fired the old regional administration for illegally declaring independence, Reuters reported.
Once the parliament is formed, potential leaders of the regional government will put themselves forward for a vote of confidence, although it could take months for a new government to emerge.
“I hope that as soon as possible we will be able to have a Catalan government that is open to dialogue and able to relate to all Catalans, not just half of them,” Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in an end-of-year address to the nation.
His comments follow a December 21 regional election that he hoped would quash the Catalan independence movement and so help resolve Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.